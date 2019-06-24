S&P 500 edges up as Trump, Xi agree to meet at G-20

The S&P 500 drifts up, putting it in a position to hit a new closing record, as President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agree to meet later this week at the G-20 summit in Japan.

Also in the news, President Trump tells reporters that he's imposing sanctions on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to deny Iran's supreme leader of access to financial resources.

The S&P 500 edges up 0.1% to 2,952.36; if its exceeds 2,954.18, the index will hit a new closing record.

The Nasdaq composite is flat, while the Dow rises 0.2% .

Consumer staples ( +0.5% ) and materials (+0.5% ) make the strongest showing among S&P 500 sectors, while energy ( -0.9% ), health care (-0.3% ), and consumer discretionary ( -0.3% ) lag the markets.

Crude oil falls 0.6% to $57.10 per barrel.

Gold, up 1.3% to $1,417.70 per ounces, is poised for its highest close since August 2013.

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down almost 5 basis points to 2.02%.