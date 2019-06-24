Warner Bros. names its first female CEO

Warner Bros. (T +0.4% ) has named Ann Sarnoff as its new CEO -- the replacement for ousted chief Kevin Tsujihara, and the first woman to lead the studio in its near-100-year history.

Sarnoff is president of BBC Studios Americas; now she takes over one of the biggest production operations in the film/TV industry.

She's worked in an executive capacity for a wide range of organizations, including Dow Jones, the National Basketball Association, and Viacom.

Tsujihara resigned under pressure in March (just after being given an expanded role) amid accusals of sexual impropriety.