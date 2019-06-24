Carlyle Group plans junk bond issue to pay for Forgital deal - Bloomberg

Debt financing for Carlyle Group's (CG -1.7%) acquisition of Forgital, an Italian manufacturer of aerospace parts, is expected to be through high-yield bonds, Bloomberg First Word reports, citing a spokeswoman for the the private equity firm.
The acquisition values Forgital at ~EUR 1B, Carlyle announced at the end of May.
Carlyle can issue in either U.S. dollars or euros, the spokeswoman said; currency split has yet to be determined.
The high-yield bonds issue is scheduled to start as early as July, according to a person familiar with the deal.
