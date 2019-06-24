PSEG exits coal with sale of stakes in two Pennsylvania plants

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG -0.2% ) agrees to sell its ~23% stakes in the Keystone and Conemaugh coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania at a loss, completing its plan to exit coal as the rest of its coal generating assets either are sold or scheduled for early retirement.

PSEG says it will take a pretax charge of $375M-$415M in the current quarter because the anticipated sale price is less than book value of the assets; the company does not disclose buyer or the sale price.

PSEG retired two coal plants in New Jersey in 2017 and expects to shutter a Connecticut facility in 2021.