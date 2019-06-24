Citi warns of 'fugly' Micron print

Citi reiterates a Sell rating and $30 PT on Micron (NASDAQ:MU), expecting tomorrow's earnings report to fall short of the company's outlook.

Analyst Christoper Danely thinks Micron could lose money by year's end due to the DRAM environment, which is currently in its third quarter of the downturn compared to the six to eight quarters for the past two downturns.

Danely: "On the bright side, we believe that the stock is close to a bottom, so long-term investors could nibble away at it."