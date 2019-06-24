Howard Hughes gets $250M loan for Seaport redevelopment

Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE:HHC) slides 4.0% after announcing it obtained a $250M term loan for the redevelopment of New York City's Seaport District.

The term loan has an initial rate of 6.10% for its first two years, followed by LIBOR + 4.10% with a LIBOR cap of 2.30%.

The interest-only loan is non-recourse subject to typical recourse carve-outs and prepayable after one year.

The loan is secured by a portion of HHC's Seaport District holdings, including Pier 17, the Tin Building, and various buildings in the district that are subject to the existing ground lease.

The Tin Building may be removed from the collateral after construction is complete without penalty.