Centene and Humana at head of line for cash windfall on positive ACA ruling

In a note, Evercore ISI's Michael Newshel writes that Centene (CNC -2.1%) and Humana (HUM -1.6%) stand to reap the greatest benefits from a positive Supreme Court ruling in a case involving costs to health insurers related to the Affordable Care Act during the years 2014 - 16. The Court has agreed to review the matter next year.
If the Court rules in favor of managed care providers, CNC and HUM could potentially receive ~$600M and ~$400M, respectively.
Mr. Newshel says the potential windfall will have no impact on run-rate earnings since the companies wrote off the risk corridor payments some time ago.
Related tickers: UnitedHealth Group (UNH -1.1%), Cigna (CI -1%), Anthem (ANTM -2.2%), Molina Healthcare (MOH -2.5%)
