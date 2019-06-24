Centene and Humana at head of line for cash windfall on positive ACA ruling

In a note, Evercore ISI's Michael Newshel writes that Centene (CNC -2.1% ) and Humana (HUM -1.6% ) stand to reap the greatest benefits from a positive Supreme Court ruling in a case involving costs to health insurers related to the Affordable Care Act during the years 2014 - 16. The Court has agreed to review the matter next year.

If the Court rules in favor of managed care providers, CNC and HUM could potentially receive ~$600M and ~$400M, respectively.

Mr. Newshel says the potential windfall will have no impact on run-rate earnings since the companies wrote off the risk corridor payments some time ago.