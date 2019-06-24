Paladin sells idled Kayelekera mine to Hylea

Paladin Energy (OTCPK:PALAF -5.3% ) to divest its 65% stake in Kayelekera mine, to Hylea Metals, for A$5M.

Joint venture partner Chichewa holds a 20% interest and the Malawi government a 15% stake in the Kayelekera project.

Deal consideration comprises A$0.2M in cash and A$4.8M in Hylea shares.

Paladin will also receive a 3.5% royalty on revenues derived from future production at Kayelekera, capped at A$5-million.

Kayelekera was idled in 2014 amid low uranium prices; the project includes 1.5M tonne-a-year processing facility and is estimated to host ~28.7M pounds of uranium oxide.