Mass outage hits Netherlands telecom

The biggest outage in memory has hit telecom services in the Netherlands, prompting police to send duty officers into the streets with emergency services numbers out.

The outage started with the backbone at Royal KPN (KKPNY -0.2% ), but has reached to other providers using KPN's network.

KPN acknowledged its fixed-line and mobile networks were down and the outage was ongoing after several hours.

Military police have increased presence at vital locations and airports; a spokeswoman for the country's National Coordinator for Security and Counter-Terrorism says it's "too early to say" whether there had been a cyber attack.