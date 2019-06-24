Apple: Spotify only paying for 680K members

Apple (AAPL +0.1% ) says Spotify (SPOT +0.9% ) pays a 15% App Store fee for only about 0.5% of its paid members and isn't paying the higher 30% fee for any members.

The data arrived in Apple's response to SPOT's complaint with EU antitrust regulators, which says the iPhone maker uses the App Store's policies and fees to stifle competition.

Spotify opted out of the in-app purchase system in 2016, but subscriptions before that date still fall under the App Store commissions, which drop to 15% after the first year of a subscription.

The 15% figure applies to about 680K Spotify premium accounts.