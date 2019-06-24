BAML sees headwinds for Nike

Bank of America Merrill Lynch heads into Nike's (NKE -0.4% ) earnings report with an Underperform rating held in place.

"We see F4Q EPS upside on expense controls but believe revenue upside should be limited," notes the firm.

"NKE is beginning to lap difficult wholesale comps vs. the F19 ship in of Air Max 270, Epic React, and World Cup merchandise."

"In N. America the F19 rebound against the -2% revenue decline in F18 is now over and wholesale and DTC could slow in F20."

BAML is a contrarian on Nike, with the average sell-side rating standing at Outperform