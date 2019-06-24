Stocks waiver amid global growth concerns, easing monetary policy

U.S. stocks erased much of the session's gains as investors consider the prospects of central banks easing monetary policy against worries about slower global economic growth.

The S&P 500, which had been near its all-time closing high of 2,954.18, edged down 0.1% to 2,947.63 in midafternoon trading.

The Nasdaq slips 0.2% and the Dow struggles to hold onto 0.1% gain .

Gold jumps 1.3% to $1,418.30 per ounce amid an expectation of lower Fed rates and geopolitical tensions between Iran and the U.S.

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 4 basis points to 2.03%.