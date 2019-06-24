NRG Energy added to Conviction Buy List at Goldman

NRG Energy's (NRG) revised and simplified business model, centered more on its competitive retail segment, should deliver significant free cash flow and warrant multiple expansion, Goldman Sachs says as it adds the stock to the firm's Conviction Buy List with a $56 price target.

"We expect NRG will upsize buyback levels given strong cash flow potential ($1B annually in 2020-21) and lower leverage levels," Goldman's Michael Lapides writes.

NRG's "historically low" leverage could allow it to repurchase 30% of its market cap by 2021, making it screen well with an attractive risk-reward, Lapides believes.

NRG's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Bearish.