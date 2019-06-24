Jumia Food plans cheaper options; JMIA -1.3%

The unit of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) will offer cheaper menu options in its home market in hopes of boosting sales.

Jumia Food launched in 2012, primarily focusing on middle class residents who could afford internet. The rising use of smartphones and lowering costs of data in Africa has opened a wider market.

The platform's strategy includes working with restaurants to offer meals as cheap as about $2.95.

Last year, Uber launched the low-cost, quick-trip option Chap Chap for riders in Kenya in a similar bet.

Jumia Food has about 1M customers in 30 African cities with 4,000 restaurants on its platform.