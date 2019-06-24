YPF $3B damages case to proceed, U.S. Supreme Court rules

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal filed by Argentina's government and the state-controlled YPF (YPF -0.2% ) oil and gas company to review a lower court decision, paving the way for a $3B lawsuit to proceed.

The lawsuit claims the Argentine government should be liable for the loss in value of stakes in YPF after the share price collapsed when Cristina Fernandez's administration nationalized Repsol's 51% share in the company in 2012.

The decision all but ends the argument that Argentina has maintained throughout the process, that the accusations lie outside U.S. jurisdiction and should be heard by an Argentine court; the Trump government had urged the Supreme Court not to hear the case.