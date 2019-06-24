Analyst doubles down on GE Aviation skepticism despite Paris Air Show

Most analysts saw the Paris Air Show as a big win for General Electric (GE -1.5% ), but J.P. Morgan permabear Stephen Tusa says he is sticking to his skepticism over GE despite getting "questions and pushback" from his peers.

"While maybe not made clear enough through the smokescreen of the big order headlines and data points gleaned over three days was on net more negative than even we were thinking" about GE Aviation, Tusa writes.

Tusa says his peers value GE Aviation at as much as $100B but he thinks the unit is worth just $30B-$40B, saying "there is ample evidence to support a standalone fair value for GE Aviation that is below even what we had been thinking before."