American Airlines CEO talks Boeing 737 Max

American Airlines Group (AAL +0.8% ) CEO Doug Parker thinks politics is a factor in the timing of the return of the Boeing (BA +0.8% ) 737 Max.

"There is an absolute software fix that’s this close to being certified, but they’ve been saying that for a while," Parker is quoted as telling employees in a recent town hall meeting.

"I think as much as anything now it may be politics as much as the true certification ... safety issue. I don’t think the FAA wants to be alone in doing this," he added.

Parker expects AAL pilots and execs to fly on the 737 Max before passengers.