Consumer 

American Airlines CEO talks Boeing 737 Max

|About: American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)|By:, SA News Editor

American Airlines Group (AAL +0.8%) CEO Doug Parker thinks politics is a factor in the timing of the return of the Boeing (BA +0.8%) 737 Max.

"There is an absolute software fix that’s this close to being certified, but they’ve been saying that for a while," Parker is quoted as telling employees in a recent town hall meeting.

"I think as much as anything now it may be politics as much as the true certification ... safety issue. I don’t think the FAA wants to be alone in doing this," he added.

Parker expects AAL pilots and execs to fly on the 737 Max before passengers.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox