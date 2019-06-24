Banks expected to add $50B in agency MBS by year-end, Nomura says

The effects of increased deposit growth and slower loan demand will leave banks with excess deposits to invest in securities, explain Nomura mortgage-backed security analysts Dhivya Krishna and Arun Manohar wrote in a note to clients.
C&I drove loan growth recently; may drop as economy slows in H2.
Bank holdings of agency MBS was flat in May, rose $25B in April.
Dovish sentiment from March FOMC triggered growth in April, they wrote.
Banks viewed 2.60% as a good entry point for 10-year.
