Hotel REITs slump to lowest point since January

Hotel REITs fall as investors' concerns about a slowing global economy lead to a "continued risk-off view toward the hotel REIT sector," writes Baird analyst Mike Bellisario.

via Bloomberg First Word.

The BBREIT Hotels Index, down for a second day, fell as much as 2.6%, the lowest since late January; the index falls 0.6% in late trading on Monday.

Among the biggest declines -- Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT -4% ), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB -3.9% ), Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP -2.6% ), and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK -2.6% ).

