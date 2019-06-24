Hotel REITs slump to lowest point since January

Hotel REITs fall as investors' concerns about a slowing global economy lead to a "continued risk-off view toward the hotel REIT sector," writes Baird analyst Mike Bellisario.
via Bloomberg First Word.
The BBREIT Hotels Index, down for a second day, fell as much as 2.6%, the lowest since late January; the index falls 0.6% in late trading on Monday.
Among the biggest declines -- Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT -4%), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB -3.9%), Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP -2.6%), and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK -2.6%).
