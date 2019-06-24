Shifting farm fundamentals spur AGCO upgrade at Jefferies

AGCO (AGCO +2.5% ) shoots to a 52-week high after Jefferies upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral, as analyst Stephen Volkmann believes shifting farm fundamentals support double-digit growth in North America and South America for 2020.

While maintaining a conservative margin outlook, Volkmann sees further upside from potentially higher margins as volumes build, raising his price target on AGCO to $90 from $70.

Volkmann also upgraded Deere (DE +1.6% ) to Buy, citing what he sees as a tightened global crop supply demand balance following five years of depressed large ag fundamentals.

DE's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, but both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.

AGCO's average Sell Side Rating is Hold while its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.