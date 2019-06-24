Sidewalk won't sell smart city personal data

Alphabet's (GOOG -0.6% )(GOOGL -0.8% ) Sidewalk Labs releases a 1,500-page master plan for its proposed C$3.9B smart city in Toronto.

The plan includes a promise that the company won't sell the personal data collected on residents and visitors to advertisers.

During a press conference, CEO Dan Doctoroff said Sidewalk won't disclose personal information to any third parties without consent and will never sell the data.

Waterfront Toronto will open the smart city plan up to public consideration on July 15. The voting/decision would take place late this year and in early 2020. Sidewalk could then start construction before 2022.