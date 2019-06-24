MorphoSys appoints Jean-Paul Kress as new CEO

MorphoSys (OTCPK:MPSYF) announced the appointment of Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2019.

Dr. Kress will succeed Dr. Simon Moroney, who had announced his decision not to renew his contract as a member of MorphoSys's Management Board in February 2019.

Dr. Jean-Paul has held many senior leadership positions in pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Syntimmune, now a subsidiary of Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Prior to this, he acted as Executive Vice President and President, International, and Head of Global Therapeutic Operations at Biogen Inc.