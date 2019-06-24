Shell's lead in bid for Eneco increases as competitors drop out

A consortium led by Royal Dutch Shell-led (RDS.A +0.2% ) and pension fund manager PGGM has taken a bigger lead in the race for Dutch energy company Eneco as competitors Total (NYSE:TOT) and Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) have dropped out, Reuters reports.

Infrastructure fund Macquarie and Japan's Mitsubishi remain in the race for the company estimated by analysts to be worth ~€3B ($3.4B), according to the report, which says French utility EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) also may have made a non-binding offer.

The 53 Dutch cities that currently own Eneco kicked off the sale in May.