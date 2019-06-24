Internet gold agrees for the searchlight transaction

Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) agrees for ‘Searchlight Transaction’ by the parties thereto – the Company, B Communications, Searchlight II BZQ, and T.N.R. Investments.

The transaction will include, inter alia, the sale by the Company of its entire holdings in BComm for NIS 225M and an investment by the Company in BComm of NIS 345M; pursuant to the transaction, the Company will receive NIS 310M par value of Series C debentures of BComm as well as ~8.4M BComm shares.

Upon the closing of the transaction, the Purchasers will also invest an additional amount of NIS 260M in BComm.