Sun Life's SLC seeks private debt acquisition - Bloomberg

Sun Life Financial's (NYSE:SLF) SLC Management unit seeks to expand its private credit offering, possibly through an acquisition, following a number of financial firms that have jumped into direct lending.

SLC Management may set its sights on middle-market, direct-lending firms or other private debt strategies with AUM of $10B-$25B, SLC Management President Steve Peacher told Bloomberg.

It's "actively engaging" with companies in the private credit and infrastructure equity space, he said.

"We want to do something that would be big enough to move the needle and that we could add value to by bringing distribution channels and seed money," Peacher said.