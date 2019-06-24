Hotter weather forecast lifts natural gas futures

Natural gas futures rally after getting hammered last week, settling +4.1% to ~$2.28/MMBtu, as Bespoke Weather Services shifted its forecast hotter for the first week of July.

The European model, "which had been the coolest model in terms of its surface temperature projection all of last week," added several gas-weighted degree days over the weekend by "slowing down the retreat of heat back into the western U.S.," according to Bespoke.

Radiant Solutions highlights hotter changes across the Midwest and East in its latest six- to 10-day outlook.

Gas-focused equities closed mixed in today's trade: CHK -2% , RRC +0.8% , SWN +2.5% , EQT +1% , COG -0.8% , GPOR +0.8% , AR -3.7% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX, GAZB