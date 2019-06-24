RGA, Horace Mann wrap up $2.9B annuity reinsurance deal

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) completes a $2.9B annuity reinsurance transaction with Horace Mann Life Insurance, a unit of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN).

Horace Mann also replaces revolving line of credit with a new $225M credit facility.

The block includes $2.2B of fixed annuities that represented ~50% of Horace Mann's fixed annuity AUM at March 31, 2019 and $700M of variable annuities.

Horace Mann will continue to service and administer the ~54K policies being reinsured.

Horace Mann will recognize an after-tax realized investment gain of $107M related to the transferred assets. Book value per share excluding unrealized investment gains on securities as of June 30, 2019 should increase by ~8%.

HMN sees 2019 core EPS unchanged, at least 10% growth in 2020.

Horace Mann to hold a conference call at 5:00 PM ET.