Conatus to explore strategic alternatives

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) has appointed Oppenheimer as its financial advisor to assist in the exploration and evaluation of strategic alternatives.

Additionally, Conatus announced restructuring plan that includes staff reduction by ~40% and halt development of its inflammasome disease candidate, CTS-2090.

The company projects 2019 cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of ~$10M-$15M.

Furthermore, the company announced that ENCORE-LF clinical trial of emricasan did not meet its primary endpoint and the company is discontinuing further treatment of patients enrolled in the ENCORE-LF clinical trial.