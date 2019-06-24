Ventas $450M notes offering prices

Ventas's (NYSE:VTR) offering of $450M of 2.650% senior notes due 2025 prices at 99.454% of the principal amount.

The notes are being issued by its subsidiary, Ventas Realty.

The sale of notes is expected to close on July 3, 2019.

Sees using proceeds, along with cash on and and/or borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to buy Ventas Realty's 2.700% senior notes due 2020 under a cash tender offer that started today.

