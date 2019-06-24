Stocks edge lower in sleepy session

Stocks finished mostly lower in range-bound trading ahead of this week's G-20 summit, where investors will await details of Pres. Trump's scheduled meeting with China's Pres. Xi.

"Everything else is probably secondary" to the trade talks, says National Holdings chief market strategist Art Hogan. "If you can get in and get out of the G-20 without things breaking down, that's probably the most important thing for the markets."

But even as stock indexes hover near all-time highs, the share of individuals who say they expect U.S. stocks to rise over the next six months has held below 30% for six straight weeks, the longest streak since the approach of the 2016 elections, according to the American Association of Individual Investors.

Six S&P 500 sectors finished lower in today's session, led by energy (-0.9%), health care (-0.5%) and consumer discretionary (-0.5%), while the materials (+0.5%) and consumer staples (+0.3%) groups led on the upside.

U.S. Treasury prices ended higher, pushing the two-year yield 4 bps lower to 1.74% and the 10-year yield down 5 bps to 2.02%, while WTI crude oil gained 0.8% to $57.90/bbl.