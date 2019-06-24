Uniti Fiber launches $300M notes offering, amends credit pact

Uniti Group's (NASDAQ:UNIT) Uniti Fiber Holdings subsidiary launches an offering of $300M of exchangeable senior notes due 2024.

Also intends to grant initial purchasers of the notes an option to buy an additional $45M aggregate principal amount of exchangeable notes.

Uniti rises 0.8% in after-hours trading.

Uniti also amends its credit agreement to extend the maturity date of $575.9M of commitments under its revolving credit facility to April 24, 2022 and expects to pay down ~$101.6M of outstanding revolving loans and terminate related commitments with a portion of the net proceeds of the notes offering.

The remaining commitments of ~$72.4M will mature on April 25, 2020.

Issuer plans to enter into privately negotiated exchangeable note hedge transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers and/or their respective affiliates.