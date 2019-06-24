Hannon Armstrong reports $300M green bond offering

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) announces a private offering of $300M of senior notes due 2024 by two indirect subsidiaries -- HAT Holdings I and HAT Holdings II.

Intends to use proceeds to acquire or refinance, in whole or part, eligible green projects, which include assets that are neutral to negative on incremental carbon emissions.

Prior to the full investment of such net proceeds, the company intends to apply the proceeds to repay a portion of the outstanding revolving borrowings under the Company’s two senior secured credit facilities.