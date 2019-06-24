E.ON offers to ease EU concerns with sales of Hungarian, Czech units

Germany's E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) has offered to sell parts of businesses in Hungary and the Czech Republic to address European Union antitrust concerns over its planned acquisition of Innogy's (OTCPK:INNYY) network and retail assets, CEO Johannes Teyssen says.

E.ON would sell some of its Hungarian electricity business and Innogy's gas and power business in the Czech Republic, and drop 260K heating customers in Germany as well as 32 recharging stations for electric cars along Germany's Autobahn highway network, the CEO says.

The European Commission opened a full-scale investigation into E.ON's bid for Innogy in March.