Great Lakes receives $91M in awarded work

Great Lakes (NASDAQ:GLDD) announced that it has received dredging awards totaling $91M.

Virginia Beach project (Coastal Protection, Virginia, $22.6M); and Sandbridge project (Coastal Protection, Virginia, $20.3M), these projects will be executed in the second half of 2019 and into 2020.

Galveston Ship Channel (Maintenance, Texas, $21.2M), work on this project will be completed by the end of this year;and Freeport LNG Basin (Maintenance, Texas, $4.6M).

San Jacinto Variation Order (Rivers and Lakes, Texas, $17.1M), this project will be executed in the second half of 2019.

Missouri River 2019 Floods, Emergency Levee Repair (Rivers & Lakes, Nebraska, $4.7M), this work will be executed this summer.