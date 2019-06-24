GTT slides as Craig-Hallum pares growth expectations

GTT (NYSE:GTT) finished among top NYSE losers today, down 12.6% , after a still-optimistic Craig-Hallum trimmed its price target -- and expectations for when organic growth would return.

Analyst George Sutton cut his target to $40 from $45 but maintained a Buy rating on the stock; that target now implies 100% upside from today's close.

The firm had expected growth in Q2 and Q3 but now sees modest growth beginning in Q4. Even without a near-term catalyst, the stock's a "significant opportunity" over 12 months and beyond, he writes.

Meanwhile, while sell-side analysts rate the stock Outperform on average, it has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.