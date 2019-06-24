Park Hotels sells three non-core hotels for $166M

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) closes on the sale of three non-core U.S. hotels for combined gross proceeds of $166.0M, or $151K per key.

The three hotels sold are the 507-room Hilton Atlanta Airport, the 317-room Hilton New Orleans Airport, and the 274-room Embassy Suites Parsippany in New Jersey.

The three hotels had a combined 2018 RevPAR of $109, or ~37% below Park's 2018 portfolio average.

When adjusted for Park's anticipated capex of $50.5M, or $46K per key, the combined sale price represents ~6.9% capitalization rate on their 2018 net operating income, or 12.6x their 2018 EBITDA.