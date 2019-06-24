MUFG Bank settles with NY DFS for $33M

MUFG Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of MUFG (NYSE:MUFG), reaches a settlement with the New York State Department of Financial Services to resolve its lawsuit against the DFS.

Under the terms of the settlement, DFS has released all of its claims against MUFG Bank and won't challenge the validity of the licenses issued by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to MUFG Bank's New York branch.

In return, MUFG has released all of its claims against DFS and has agreed to make a $33M settlement payment.

The settlement resolves the pending federal civil litigation in its entirety and doesn't constitute a regulatory order or involve a monetary penalty.

After MUFG Bank's November 2017 conversion of its NY state banking licenses issued by the DFS to federal banking licenses issued by the OCC, DFS issued an order asserting continuing regulatory authority over the bank.

MUFG filed suit in November 2017 seeking a declaration that DFS had no such continuing authority over the bank. In response, DFS filed counterclaims against the bank.