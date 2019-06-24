Oxbridge Re reports reinsurance placement, capital raise

Oxbridge Re Holdings' (NASDAQ:OXBR) Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited subsidiary reports placement of reinsurance contracts for the treaty year June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020.

In addition Oxbridge Re NS (side-car) issued its series 2019-1 participating notes due June 1, 2022 in a private placement.

Proceeds from the notes placement were deployed into the quota-share reinsurance agreement with Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

"We are happy to report that we have successfully raised funds through our reinsurance side-car as well as deployed capital allocated in accordance with our underwriting strategy," said Jay Madhu chairman and CEO of Oxbridge Re.