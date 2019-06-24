Duke Energy Indiana resource plan would keep some coal online for 20 years

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) proposes a 20-year integrated resource plan for its Indiana operations that calls for adding 1,240 MW of gas-fired generation, 700 MW of wind and 1,650 MW of solar power, while continuing to operate some coal units for almost two decades.

The plan also would speed the retirement of seven coal units and shutter nine units totaling more than 4 GW over the next 7-19 years.

Nearly 90% of Indiana's electricity was produced by coal-fired plants last year, DUK says as it acknowledges the need to make changes, but activists say the company is not moving fast enough.