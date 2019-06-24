USANA, Xencor get lift on entry to SmallCap 600

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is up 6% after hours, and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) up 5.1% , on news that they're each moving into the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

USANA is replacing Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION), which is set to be acquired by Ameris Bancorp. That move is effective before the open of trading Monday, July 1.

Meanwhile, Xencor is replacing HFF (NYSE:HF), which is set to be acquired by Jones Lang LaSalle. That move is effective before the open on Tuesday, July 2.

In bigger index ripples, MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) is moving into the S&P 500 to replace L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) set to be acquired by Harris. Replacing MarketAxess in the MidCap 400 is Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN), and replacing Axon in the SmallCap 600 is Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB). Those moves are effective before Monday's open.