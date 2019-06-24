Energy Transfer eyes double capacity for Dakota Access pipeline

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has proposed to North Dakota regulators that it plans to expand the capacity of the Dakota Access pipeline from more than 500K bbl/day to as much as 1.1M bbl/day.

ET told the North Dakota Public Service Commission last week that the expansion would allow it meet growing demand without additional pipelines or rail shipments.

ET said it plans to purchase property for three new mid-point pumping stations, one each in North Dakota, South Dakota and Illinois.

It is not clear what, if any, regulatory approvals ET might need from North Dakota and other states or from federal officials.