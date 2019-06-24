Divergence in PG&E bonds, equities reflects uncertainty, analysts say

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) bond prices surged today even as shares stumbled, a divergence that some analysts say reflects uncertainty about how much new equity the bankrupt utility needs to raise to address claims tied to past and future wildfires.

When PG&E shares fell 5.6% in today's trade, $290M of the utility's bonds changed hands, making PG&E the most actively traded high-yield corporate bond, according to MarketAxess; its bond due 2034 hit 109.25 cents on the dollar, up from 107.5 Friday and 101.38 at the start of last week.

If California Gov. Newsom's proposed multi-billion-dollar fund to cover fire-related liabilities comes in at the higher end of the potential range of $10.5B-$21B, "we assume $9B of traditional equity would need to be raised to fund PG&E's contribution," Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd says.

Bondholders could pay such a sum through a rights offering but that would dilute existing shareholders, and if shareholders foot the bill themselves, the cash they spend would eat into potential profits on PG&E stock post-bankruptcy, analysts say.