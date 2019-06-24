Exxon's Norway sale could be substantial, Wood Mackenzie says

Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) potential exit from the Norway side of the North Sea should attract multibillion-dollar offers and help the company exit a part of the world that is no longer seen as a key focus area, says energy research firm Wood Mackenzie.

XOM's position is "substantial enough to receive an attractive exit price, particularly as Norway remains one of the premium M&A markets in the world," says the firm's upstream Europe analyst.

The new wave of North Sea independents including Norway's Okea and U.K.-based Chryasor likely will be the front runners, Wood Mackenzie says.

XOM has mostly been involved in mature Norwegian fields, with little participation in new projects, although it has participated in a subsea compression project at Asgard and is part of an enhanced oil recovery project at Snorre; the proposed sale does not include its Slagen refinery business.