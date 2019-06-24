Krystal Biotech prices equity offering

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) has priced its public offering of 2.5M common shares at $40/share, for gross proceeds of ~$100M.
Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 0.375M common shares of its common stock.
Closing date is June 27.
Net proceeds along with its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be used for clinical developments; for scale-up production of pipeline compounds and commencement of operations of that facility; and balance for working capital and general corporate purposes.
KRYS +0.5% after hours to $41.4
Source: Press Release
