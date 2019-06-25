BT starts early talks over sale of Spanish business - Telegraph

BT Group (NYSE:BT) has started exploratory talks with potential buyers of BT España, its Spanish operation, the Telegraph reports.

The incumbent British telecom had previously considered combining those operations with the company's Latin American business, but is now pursuing a stand-alone split-off, according to the report.

Such a sale comes in parallel with a separate process to sell BT Ireland, a sign that a restructuring of its international arm is speeding up.

While the Spanish talks are at an early point, the Telegraph notes any deal's more likely to appeal to buyout firms and infrastructure investors rather than bigger Spanish telecom players like Orange (NYSE:ORAN), Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), MásMóvil or Telefonica (NYSE:TEF).