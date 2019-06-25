FedEx sues over export restrictions

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is suing the U.S. Commerce Department, saying the Trump administration's export restrictions would require the company to "police the contents of the millions of packages it ships daily even though doing so is a virtually impossible task."

FedEx had previously ignited Chinese ire over its business practices when a package containing a Huawei phone sent to the U.S. was returned last week to its sender in Britain, in what it said was an "operational error."