Swiss-EU tensions over stock market access

The Swiss government is ready to ban stock exchanges in the EU from trading Swiss shares, intensifying a row over a stalled partnership treaty.

"Trading venues in the EU would thus be prohibited from offering or facilitating trading in certain shares of Swiss companies from that date," Bern said in a statement.

The EU refrained from extending stock market equivalence, due to expire at the end of June, because the Swiss did not endorse a partnership treaty with the EU that had been negotiated for years, a diplomat told Reuters on Friday.