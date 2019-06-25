SpaceX's 'most difficult' mission to date

The most difficult launch SpaceX (SPACE) has ever performed proved to be as complicated as Elon Musk had expected.

The third mission for the Falcon Heavy rocket occurred at 2:30 a.m. ET, carrying 24 experimental satellites for NASA, U.S. military research laboratories and universities.

After a picture-perfect launch, the returning center core booster missed its droneship in the Atlantic, although SpaceX demonstrated the first reuse and landing of the Heavy's two side rocket boosters.

The cargo will be deployed into three different orbits over the first 3.5 hours of the Falcon Heavy's flight.