Italy sees easing debt pressure from EU

Italian government debt rallied on Monday, with yields on benchmark 10-year bonds falling 4 basis points to 2.122%, after it was revealed that the EU was set to pause its budget crackdown on Rome.

The bloc will allow Italy to increase its deficit if it helped the country’s economy, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio confirmed to Il Corriere della Sera.

The move potentially de-escalates a stand-off that has sparked investor anxiety about the country’s debt burden.

ETFs: EWI, HEWI, DBIT, FLIY