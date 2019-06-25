Futures suggest modest opening losses

Investors are peeling back from recent record highs, taking a defensive stance on risk amid a new set of sanctions on Iran and as U.S. officials downplayed expectations for a breakthrough on China talks at this weekend's G20 summit.

U.S. equity futures dipped 0.2% overnight, setting up the S&P 500 for its first three-day decline since early May, while gold rose to a fresh six-year high of $1,438.63 per ounce, taking its three-month gain past 8.8% .

Market focus is also largely attuned to the U.S. central bank, with no less than five Fed policymakers, including Chair Jerome Powell, scheduled to speak today.

